GhPageEntertainmentAm I Dreaming?- Mahama Asks After He Pulled A Massive Crowd In...
Entertainment

Am I Dreaming?- Mahama Asks After He Pulled A Massive Crowd In Kumasi

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

The former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama is currently in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region for a tour.

As part of his tour, the former president slated today to have a walk and talk with the NDC supporters and Ghanaians at large.

Even though the Ashanti Region is considered the stronghold for the NPP, the former president had in attendance a lot of people.

Being taken aback, John Mahama expressed his shock when he was speaking before the people.

The former president claims he wonders how he was able to get a lot of people to attend his event even though it is believed that people in the Ashanti Region hate him.

He noted that what he saw makes him conclude that this is the reason the Bigwigs of the NPP keep mentioning his name in their campaigns.

- GhPage
IMG 2757
- GhPage
IMG 2756
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Sunday, December 1, 2024
Accra
clear sky
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
1.6mph
0 %
Sun
84 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways