Am I Dreaming?- Mahama Asks After He Pulled A Massive Crowd In Kumasi

The former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama is currently in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region for a tour.

As part of his tour, the former president slated today to have a walk and talk with the NDC supporters and Ghanaians at large.

Even though the Ashanti Region is considered the stronghold for the NPP, the former president had in attendance a lot of people.

Being taken aback, John Mahama expressed his shock when he was speaking before the people.

The former president claims he wonders how he was able to get a lot of people to attend his event even though it is believed that people in the Ashanti Region hate him.

He noted that what he saw makes him conclude that this is the reason the Bigwigs of the NPP keep mentioning his name in their campaigns.

