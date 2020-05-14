LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Ama Coke reacts to being ‘chopped’ in a swimming pool by a married man

By RASHAD
In December 2019, a video of a popular Slay Queen being hammered in a swimming pool by an unknown guy went viral all over social media platforms.

In the video, the Slay Queen, Ama Coke was pinned to a wall as the heavily built man ram into her like there is no tomorrow.

SEE HERE: Video of Slay Queen, Ama Coke being ‘chopped’ in a swimming pool hits online

Meanwhile, there were a lot of people gathered in the pool since it was a group hang out. But the two appeared unfazed by their presence and were doing what they like.

Well, Ama Coke has finally reacted to the viral video. According to the Slay Queen, she was not having sex with the man in the pool as the video suggested.

She was just swimming with the guy as she had already done with other guys. But some people who wanted to disgrace her recorded the video and leaked it to Ghpage.

SEE HERE: I have 25 Sugar Daddies-Popular Instagram girl Ama Coke confesses (Video)

She further revealed the man did not come to her rescue when the video went viral by explaining what really happened because he is a married man.

Ama Coke added she was even glad his face did not show very well in the video because it could have ruined his marriage.

Opening up on dating married men, Ama Coke confessed she has dated many married men and sugar daddies.

This, according to her is because they are caring. They also take very good care of ladies financially.

SEE ALSO: My 17yr old son has impregnated my 13 and 15 yrs old daughters together – Mother weeps online for help (Details)

But she denied engaging in Hookup services but admitted she wouldn’t mind sleeping with a guy she likes to get something she desires.

Watch the full interview below

SEE ALSO: Photo of Fella Makafui looking like rotten corpse hits online after Medikal called Eno Barony corpse (See)

Ama Coke revealed she now wants to get into mainstream acting. On whether she will be ready to act nude, Ama Coke said completely nude will be a little difficult the money involved will be the final decider.

