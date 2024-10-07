GhPageEntertainmentAma Governor and eight others granted Ghc 70k bail
By Qwame Benedict
The Accra High Court granted bail to nine demonstrators who were arrested in late September.

Ama Governor (Elorm Ababio), a lawyer, was among the nine arrested during the Democracy Hub’s three-day #ReOccupyJulorbiHouse and #StopGalamsey protests.

According to information published on X by journalist Kwaku Asante, when the bail was declared, state prosecutors objected.

“An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame has granted bail to Ama Governor and 8 others to the tune of GHC70k and two sureties. They are also to report to the Police once a week.

“When the application for bail was moved, State Prosecutors opposed it,” he wrote.

“This application is in respect of Ama Governor, Emmanuel Gyan, Emmanuel Kwabena Addo, Ziblim Yakubu, Oheneba Prempeh, Philip, Owusu Kobina, Akisibik Desmond, Von Coffie and Sadik Yakubu.

“There will be another application in a different court. We await the ruling of the Court,” he added.

Ama Governor was one of 53 demonstrators detained in late September and brought before the Accra High Court, where they were held in police prison for two weeks.

Source:GhPage

