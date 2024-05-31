Ama Governor finally called to the BAR

Following a challenging journey, social media influencer Elorm Ababio, widely known as Ama Governor, has been officially called to the Ghana Bar.

On May 31, 2024, Miss Ababio was among 182 individuals who were sworn in as new lawyers during the ongoing ceremony.

Dressed in her gown and robe, Ama Governor stepped onto the stage to receive her honors and call to the profession.

This moment represents a significant milestone in Ama’s career, overcoming the controversies surrounding her call to the bar in 2022 and 2023.

Ama’s call was initially announced last week when the General Legal Council, through an official notice, listed her among the new Ghana Law School students to be called to the Bar.

The official notice stated: “The list of persons qualified to be called to the bar per a notice issued under the hand of the Director of the Ghana School of Law is not exhaustive and may change upon the attention of the General Legal Council drawn to certain irregularities.”

Ama Governor’s journey to the bar has attracted significant public attention and controversy, with her outspoken nature and open discussion about her sexuality making her a polarizing figure in Ghanaian society. Despite the challenges, her determination and resilience have led her to this significant professional milestone.

The news of her enrollment has generated considerable buzz on social media, with supporters praising her perseverance and critics continuing to voice their opposition. Nevertheless, Ama Governor’s inclusion in the list of qualified individuals testifies to her commitment to the legal profession.

The call to the bar ceremony, scheduled for May 31, 2024, will be a significant moment for all 182 individuals who have worked hard to achieve this honor. The event marks the culmination of years of rigorous education and training at the Ghana School of Law.

As Ama Governor prepares to join the legal fraternity, her journey serves as an inspiration to many who face obstacles and prejudice. Her story highlights the importance of resilience and the pursuit of one’s goals, regardless of societal challenges.