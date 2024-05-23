Ama Governor after years of denial is finally to be called into the BAR at the end of this month.

The social media influencer has over the past few years been denied into the BAR citing various reasons that some people believe are against the ethics of the law profession.

Ama Governor is among the 181 candidates who have qualified for this esteemed legal ceremony, according to a list made public by the Director of the Ghana School of Law.

The General Legal Council has the authority to amend the list if it finds any inconsistencies.

