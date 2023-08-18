type here...
Ama the “influenza”: Ama Official calls for endorsement deals, says she can do anything (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Social media sensation, Ama Official has spoken again and this time around, she means business and no gimmicks.

In a video posted on her Tiktok account, the teenage girl who ditched her secondary school education to become a social media star and “influenza” as she terms it has called for endorsement deals to be placed before her table.

According to her, she can promote your products, shows and anything that you would like to get to the masses. She added that, you can even invite her to your birthday parties as a special guest.

Many people in the comments section didn’t sound too pleas with her actions as they think she’s rushing for fame and must be careful as it comes with it own repercussions.

Watch the video below

