Entertainment

Baby mama of Funny Face resurfaces online after he was discharged from the psychiatric hospital

By Lilith
Funny Face and Baby Mam, Ama Vanessah
Funny Face and Baby Mam, Ama Vanessah
Ama Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanian comedian, Funny Face has resurfaced on social media a few days after Funny Face was released from the psychiatric hospital.

In the video which she shared on her Instagram page, Ama Vanessa is seen in a very good and cheerful mood and it doesn’t take a seer to know it’s because her baby daddy is better now.

From all indications, Ama Vanessa was at the makeup shop belonging to her mother who resides in Kumasi with her.

Well, it’s good to see she is happy once again and it might have something to do with Funny Face’s release from psychiatry hospital

Watch the video below

Funny Face and her baby mama’s issues started in 2020 when Funny Face came out to insult not just Vanessa but her mother and her entire family as well.

Speaking with GhPage, Vanessa explained Funny Face is an abusive person who even shot his own dog for liking her.

But Ofankor District Court Judge finally admitted something might be wrong with Funny Face after he went online to verbally abuse the police after he was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He committed Funny Face to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for doctors to check his mental state for two weeks. His two weeks stay was extended by the court after it ended.

But he has now been released from the hospital. We just hope all is well with him now and we wish him well.

Source:GHPAGE

