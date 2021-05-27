- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality, Amanda Jissih has opened up about her past relationship with Adom FM presenter, Jerry Justice, which ended on a rather sad note.

In an interview with Ola Michael on Neat 100.9FM, she noted that they had a beautiful relationship until Jerry Justice broke things off with her one day.

Amanda revealed that they had plans of settling down but Jerry Justice called it off with the reason that his family did not want a woman with Fante ethnicity in their family line.

She recalled how they sometimes attended family events together but was surprised to hear the concerns of Jerry’s family for the first time although they had been dating for a while.

Amanda waved off assertions that the break-up affected her enormously saying they both went their It is the first time she has openly addressed the issue.