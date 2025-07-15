Amasaman court denies bail request for Nana Agradaa

Today, the Amasaman High Court denied a bail request filed by the legal team of Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, who is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence.

The application sought to secure her temporary release pending the outcome of an appeal filed in response to her conviction.

Her legal representatives had hoped to convince the court that she posed no flight risk and should be granted bail while the appeal process is underway.

However, the court ruled against the motion, citing reasons yet to be disclosed to the media.

A member of Nana Agradaa’s legal team confirmed the outcome in a brief statement outside the courthouse.“

We are obviously disappointed with the court’s decision,” the legal team member said.

“However, we respect the ruling and will fully comply as we proceed with the appeal process.”