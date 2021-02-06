Ambulance driver shot by highway robbers dies

Ghpage earlier reported the unfortunate story of how a driver of an ambulance carrying a woman in labour had been shot by robbers in Koforidua.

The latest report coming in suggest that the driver, Snr. E. M. T. Abraham Tetteh, Somanya Municipal Officer In-Charge of the National Ambulance Service has passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Abraham Tetteh, along with the pregnant woman, was making his way from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

In an attempt to speed pass the robbers who had invaded the area, he took shots to the head and was in critical condition when the police, through a distress call, located them.

Sadly, the paramedic ambulance driver has died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after being transferred from the Tetteh Quarshie Hospital in Koforidua.

On the brighter side, the pregnant woman he was translocating has delivered safely.

May the heroic soul of Abraham Tetteh rest In peace!