Ghana’s Highest rapper Sarkodie has spoken highly of young talented rapper, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka popularly known as Amerado in an interview with UK’s Tim Westwood.

Sarkodie stated that Amerado’s energy and rap style were similar to his, adding that he sees himself in the young rapper.

According to Sarkodie, Amerado was part of the upcoming rappers he heavily influenced when he came in as a freestyle rapper.

He also described Amerado as a dope rapper and that he is not far from achieving greatness.

“Amerado has the same energy and is a dope rapper”, Sarkodie eulogized.

Watch the video below;

Amerado has been in the news recently, following his beef with Zylofon Music signee, Obibini.

This beef started after Amerado jabbed Obibini in his freestyle rap on Tim Westwood’s show in the UK.

He later dared Obibini to enter the studio and respond to his jab if he feels disrespected.

The Zylofon Music signee then dropped the first diss song dubbed ‘Deceased’ and Amerado replied with ‘The Thone’.

Obibini then came back with a second diss song titled ‘Carcass’, where he really threw jabs at Amerado.