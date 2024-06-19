type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAmerado finally talks about the alleged reports of impregnating Delay and dumping...
News

Amerado finally talks about the alleged reports of impregnating Delay and dumping her afterwards (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Amerado and Delay rapping in their car
Amerado and Delay

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper and prolific songwriter who performs under the stage name Amerado has finally reacted to the reports that he has impregnated Delay and dumped her afterwards.

As we all know, Amerado and Delay have been tipped as secret lovers ever since they made their friendship public but the two have maintained otherwise

Even in a recent interview, Amerado disclosed that he only shares a cool relationship with Delay – they are not intimate but mere friends.

According to him, his relationship with Delay is all about work and support.

“Our interactions are purely professional and friendly, but the public’s reaction to our chemistry was something I found amusing and beneficial to my career,’ he stated.

Delay and Amerado rekindle dating rumours as they sing and rap together in new video

He revealed that at the time when he was so close to Delay and they were sparking all the relationship rumours, he was in a serious relationship.

He disclosed he relished his moment with Delay and the gossip around their friendship because it brought peoples’ attention to his craft.

“I enjoyed the hype from people who believed I was dating Delay. The attention and discussions were entertaining and brought much focus to my work.’

Fast forward to another interview with Kwaku Manu, Amerado refuted the wild claims that he had impregnated Delay and abandoned her afterwards.

As clarified by the rapper, he hasn’t impregnated Delay and he’s still cool with her.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
4.8mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways