Amerado has nothing intelligent to say – Obibini

By Qwame Benedict
Zylofon music signee Obibini has stated emphatically that Amerado has nothing better or intelligent to say that is why he attacked Patapaa’s brand.

It would be remembered that in the reply to Obibini’s ‘Deceased’ beef song directed at Amerado, the latter responded with a track titled “The Throne”.

In the song, Amerado likened Obibini to Patapaa saying ‘For the hype, wo b3 twa mu s3 Patapaa nnwom’.

According to Obibini in an interview with Kastle FM, Amerado disrespected Patapaa by involving him in the beef but all the same, he had to do that because he had nothing intelligent to tell the people out there.

He said: “It’s you and me involved in beef so why involve Patapaa who’s is sitting somewhere and thinking about himself.

Because naturally, he doesn’t respect so he doesn’t respect Patapaa as an artiste but his one corner song is bigger than Amerado’d entire career.

In other news, Patapaa has attacked Amerado on social media for dragging him into his lyrical beef with Obibini.

Source:Ghpage

