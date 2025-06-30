type here...
News

Amerado laments over Delay’s deletion of their interviews

By Armani Brooklyn
Amerado and Delay

The enviable bond that exist between celebrated media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, and talented rapper Amerado appear to be facing some challenges now.

What began as a rumour of a fallout between the two in recent time is gradually becoming a reality.

While Amerado in recent interviews, including one he granted Nana Romeo on Okay FM’s Ekwanso Dwoodwoo drive-time show has stated that there is no issue between them even though they are not seen publicly together like before, a post he made on his social media pages on Sunday, June 29, 2025, suggests otherwise.

Sharing a video of himself and Delay on her car, Amerado as the award-winning TV show host why he could no longer see any of the their old interviews on her YouTube channel.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kofi Jumah

Kofi Jumah arrested

Afia Darkowaa

20-year-old beauty apprentice killed in Bremang UGC runaway truck accident

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, June 30, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

King Paluta

Tu frim- lady cries as guy sleeps with her basabasa

Meet all the 7 biological children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

The children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

My 14-year-old daughter beats me like a kid when I asks her to stop sleeping around- woman cries out

Woni Twaasidi- Nana Agradaa insults and threatens to shut Kevin Taylor up

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways