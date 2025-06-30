Amerado laments over Delay’s deletion of their interviews

The enviable bond that exist between celebrated media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, and talented rapper Amerado appear to be facing some challenges now.

What began as a rumour of a fallout between the two in recent time is gradually becoming a reality.

While Amerado in recent interviews, including one he granted Nana Romeo on Okay FM’s Ekwanso Dwoodwoo drive-time show has stated that there is no issue between them even though they are not seen publicly together like before, a post he made on his social media pages on Sunday, June 29, 2025, suggests otherwise.

Sharing a video of himself and Delay on her car, Amerado as the award-winning TV show host why he could no longer see any of the their old interviews on her YouTube channel.

