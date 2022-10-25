- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper and curator of Yeete Nsem, Ghana’s first news-casting rap series Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, best known as Amerado has released the time he shall get married.

In a tweet, rapper Amerado aka Younger KA revealed that he will get married after the release of his G.I.N.A (God Is Not Asleep) music album.

The much-anticipated album is set to be released today. The album has 10 songs on it. Amerado featured 8 artists on the album.

His tweet has sparked conversations as many are asking the woman he shall be settling down with. Fingers have been pointed at Delay to be the would-be-bride.

Others hold the belief that the rapper is trying to garner attention for his album with the ‘marriage; tweet.

REACTIONS UNDER THE TWEET BY AMERADO: