type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAmerado releases date for his wedding; fans react
Entertainment

Amerado releases date for his wedding; fans react

By Mr. Tabernacle
Amerado (L) Delay (R)
Amerado (L) Delay (R)
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper and curator of Yeete Nsem, Ghana’s first news-casting rap series Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, best known as Amerado has released the time he shall get married.

In a tweet, rapper Amerado aka Younger KA revealed that he will get married after the release of his G.I.N.A (God Is Not Asleep) music album.

The much-anticipated album is set to be released today. The album has 10 songs on it. Amerado featured 8 artists on the album.

His tweet has sparked conversations as many are asking the woman he shall be settling down with. Fingers have been pointed at Delay to be the would-be-bride.

Others hold the belief that the rapper is trying to garner attention for his album with the ‘marriage; tweet.

REACTIONS UNDER THE TWEET BY AMERADO:

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, October 25, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    1.6mph
    0 %
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News