Entertainment

American-based restaurant owner offers to employ Chef Smith but

By Qwame Benedict

A Ghanaian based in the States and operating a restaurant there has stated that she would wish to employ Chef Smith.

Chef Smith last week was in the news for announcing he was the new GWR holder for the longest cook-a-thon.

That didn’t end there, as policemen picked him up after the press conference after a report was made against him by Amadia Shopping Center led by musician Nana Boro.

That aside, over the weekend Chef Smith came out publicly to beg for forgiveness saying he lied about the whole cook-a-thon because even though he registered, he was not granted permission to go ahead.

He recorded a video begging Ghanaians and this video touched the heart of one netizen identified as Ama Johnson who commented under his video that she wished she could employ him.

She added “But” at the end of her comment, and we wonder why she could add that.

See screenshot below:

As it stands now, Ama Johnson is yet to explain why she made such a statement and what is hindering or stopping her from helping Chef Smith.

Source:GhPage

Monday, July 8, 2024
