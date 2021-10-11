type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAmeyaw Debrah accused of being a member of the LGBTQI community
Entertainment

Ameyaw Debrah accused of being a member of the LGBTQI community

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian celebrity blogger, freelance journalist, and reporter, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah has been alleged to be a member of the LGBTQI community by a Twitter user.

In the screenshot, the user with the handle @skinbis expressed his disappointment in the journalist over a tweet he made in applauding Hon. Sam George.

Apparently, Ameyaw Debrah expressed his admiration for Sam George for his logical prowess and confidence in leading the passing of the Anti-LGBTQ bill. 

In a tweet, Ameyaw Debrah stated how Sam George’s confidence and convictions are infectious whether you love him or hate him.

Reacting to this, the user ‘exposed’ the media personality stating that he’s part of the LGBTQ community.

He wrote; “As a member of the LGBTQ community yourself, I should be embarrassed you are tweeting this for whatever reason”.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, October 11, 2021
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
2.9mph
40 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News