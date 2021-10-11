Ameyaw Debrah accused of being a member of the LGBTQI community

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian celebrity blogger, freelance journalist, and reporter, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah has been alleged to be a member of the LGBTQI community by a Twitter user.

In the screenshot, the user with the handle @skinbis expressed his disappointment in the journalist over a tweet he made in applauding Hon. Sam George.

Apparently, Ameyaw Debrah expressed his admiration for Sam George for his logical prowess and confidence in leading the passing of the Anti-LGBTQ bill.

In a tweet, Ameyaw Debrah stated how Sam George’s confidence and convictions are infectious whether you love him or hate him.

Reacting to this, the user ‘exposed’ the media personality stating that he’s part of the LGBTQ community.

He wrote; “As a member of the LGBTQ community yourself, I should be embarrassed you are tweeting this for whatever reason”.