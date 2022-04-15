type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAmina Muaddi speaks on cheating with Rihanna’s partner Asap Rocky
Entertainment

Amina Muaddi speaks on cheating with Rihanna’s partner Asap Rocky

By Albert
Amina Muaddi speaks on cheating with Rihanna’s partner Asap Rocky?
- Advertisement -

The woman at the centre of the AsAP Rocky and Rihanna cheating allegations called the claims “unfounded lies.”

Amina Muaddi, the Fenty 2020 collection’s shoe designer, made a statement on her Instagram Story on Friday denying any collaboration with Rocky.

“I’ve always considered that a baseless lie posted on social media, especially one as horrible as this, doesn’t merit any rebuttal or clarification,” she began. “At first, I didn’t think this bogus gossip, produced with such malice, would be taken seriously.

“However, in the last 24 hours, I’ve been reminded that we live in a society where people are so ready to talk about things without considering the facts and that nothing is off-limits.”

“Not even during one of life’s most beautiful and celebrated occasions,” Muaddi concluded, referring to Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Muaddi, 36, said she chose to “stand up” because the rumours were not only about her, but also about people she has “a great deal of respect and compassion for.”

As the “Umbrella” singer continues to “enjoy her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life,” the designer ended her statement by wishing everyone a “wonderful Easter weekend.”

Late Thursday, journalist Louis Pisano stated on Twitter that Rihanna, 34, and the “Praise the Lord” artist, 33, had split because he allegedly cheated with Muaddi. However, a source close to the pair claims they are still together.

“They’re fine,” said the insider. “It isn’t correct.”

“She looked wonderful, and when they came out, they were fine,” said another eyewitness who saw Rihanna and Rocky on a date at Craig’s in West Hollywood two weeks ago. It felt like they were on the same page.”

Rocky and Rihanna have not replied to the claims in public.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 15, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News