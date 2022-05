AMVCA8: Full List Of Winners

- Advertisement -

This is the full list of winners at the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 8 (AMVCA8):

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES – “Jankariwo” (Odunlade Adekola)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – “The Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story” (Osas Ighodaro)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – “Omo Ghetto -The Saga” (Funke Akindele)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – “The Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story” (Stan Nze)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – “Dwindle” (Broda Shaggi/Samuel Perry)

BEST SHORT FILM OR ONLINE VIDEO – “I Am The Prostitute Mama Described” (Taiwo Ogunnimo)

BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR – “Mr Funny” (Oga Sabinus)

BEST DIRECTOR/PRODUCER MOVIE – “The Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story” – Ramsey Nouah

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES (HAUSA) – “Voiceless” (Rogers Ofime)

BEST AFRICA MAGIC ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES – “The Johnsons” (Rogers Ofime)

BEST AFRICA MAGIC ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES – “The Rishantes” (Dimbo Atiya)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES – “Country Hard” (Owowunmi Dada)

BEST ART DIRECTOR MOVIE OR TV SERIES – “Amina” (Tunji Afolayan)

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA – “Hairabeb” (Dantagos Jimmy – Melani)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER IN A MOVIE OR TV SERIES – “Nneke The Pretty Serpent” (Mathew Yusuf)

BEST DOCUMENTARY – “If Objects Could Speak” (Saitabao Kaiyare)

BEST SOUND EDITOR MOVIE OR TV SERIES – “Amina” (Jim Lively)

BEST MAKE UP CATEGORY – “Omo Ghetto [The Saga] (Balogun Abiodun)

BEST SOUND TRACK MOVIE OR TV SERIES – Gold Coast Lounge (Pascal Aka & Raquel)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA OR COMEDY – “The Mystic River” (Rogeras Ofime)

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES (SWAHILI) – “Obambo” (Freddy Feruzi)

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES (IGBO) – “Nne-ka” (Uche Nnanna Maduka)

BEST OVERALL MOVIE – “Amina” (Izu Ojukwu & Okey Ogunjiofor

BEST MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY – “Engaito” ( Daisy Masembe)

BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA – “Collison Course” (Bolanle Austen)

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA – “The Girl In The Yellow Jumper” (Morocco Omari)

BEST WRITER IN A MOVIE OR TV SERIES – “Introducing The Kujus” (Manie Oiseomaye)

BEST PICTURE EDITOR – “For Maria Ebun Pataki” (Tunde Apalawo”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER – “Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story” (Muhammed Atta Ahmed)

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – YORUBA – “Alaise” (David Akande)

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER MOVIE OR TV SERIES – “Amina” (Millicent T. Jack)