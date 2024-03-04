An agenda against us? Why GWR keeps disqualifying Ghanaians – Here’s all you need to know

- Advertisement -

Despite the massive support and perceived adherence to the GWR rules and regulations concerning the Cook-A-Thon and Sing-A-Thon by Chef Faila and Afua Aduomum respectively, both have had their attempt disqualified by GWR.

Just about 10 days ago, GWR was forced to publicly make Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon disqualification public.

As admitted by Afua Asantewaa, she had received an email detailing the reasons behind her disqualification but unfortunately, she didn’t have access to her GWR dashboard reason the awarding body was the first to break the tragic news to Ghanaians.

As disclosed by GWR, Afua Asantewaa’s singathon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met.

According to the 6th rule for Sing-A-Thon attempt; “ Applicant is permitted to take a five-minute breaks every hour or 20-minute breaks after four hours.“

Meaning, Afua Asantewaa was supposed to rest for just 5 minutes every hour but she rested more than the allocated time.

Just yesterday also, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak announced that her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon was unsuccessful.

This news has not been received well by Ghanaians who think there might be an agenda against our Ghanaian participants since Afua Asantewaa’s attempt was also disqualified on a questionable basis.

However, a statement released by revered Ghanaian broadcaster, Kafui Dey, who also served as the coordinator of the GWR cook-a-thon attempt has revealed the reasons why Chef Faila failed in her attempt.

According to him, Chef Faila violated the rest break rules.

A part of the statement reads:

“The attempt, which captivated audiences worldwide, unfortunately fell short of meeting the stringent guidelines set forth by Guinness World Records.

A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt.“

Now, we all know that REST BREAKS is our Achilles heel – Hence future participants must pay close attention to it.

However, some Ghanaians have argued that when Hilda Baci violated, GWR deducted some hours and later awarded her but a Ghanaian did the same thing and she has been disqualified.

