A new photo circulating on social media has a lot of netizens allegding that the person in the picture is no other than the leader and founder of Anonited Palace Chapel Rev. Obofour before he received his call from God.

In the photo the man in question was in heavy dreadlocks and with a close resemblance as the man of God.

Although reverend Obofour shares a close resemblance with the man in the photo but we cannot state emphatically that that was Obofour before his calling as some people are alleging.

Rev. Obofour, also known as Prophet Asanteman Bofour, is the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide and CEO of Sweet TV.

Reverend Obofour gained popularity in 2018 and is also is one of the richest pastors in Ghana.

Obofour distributed over 15 luxurious cars to people in his church including Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi a Jaguar, Apostle Kennedy Afreh Poku a Chrysler, Auntie Bee a Hyundai Elantra of Efiewura and many others.

Reverend Obofour who claima he is the only ‘true’ archangel of God in Ghana and played a Shatta Wale song during church service.

Rev. Obofour bought a Ford Mustang for his daughter on her ninth birthday. and owns a $450k 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom.

Anointed Palace Chapel is a Religious Organization established by Rev. Obofuor through the inspiration of God to liberate His people.