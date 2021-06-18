type here...
An armed robber who operates as a taxi driver exposed

By Qwame Benedict
Thanks to social media, an armed robber who works as a taxi driver by the day at East Legon has been identified.

According to some people who have fallen victim to this taxi driver/armed robber, he deliberately offers lift to people he feels can be his potential victim especially students

It is said that what he does is deliberately lock the door of the passenger using the automatic locker at his side then proceeds to ask the passenger to hold the window tightly as he helps him to open it and in the process steals valuables from their pocket or handbags.

One lady who fell victim to his trick spotted the car in town and took a picture of it to share and warn people about him.

After her post several students shared their experiences with that same driver.

See photo below:

Source:Ghpage

