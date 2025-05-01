type here...
An impetuous and heedless fool- Abronye insults Kwame A Plus

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial member of the NPP, Abronye has launched a scathing attack on the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame A Plus.

Abronye has stood in the defense of Dr. Ayine to drag Kwame A Plus in the mud, using unprintable words on him.

According to Abronye, if there is anyone to denigrate Dr. Ayine, it is never Kwame A Plus who has no good records.

Abronye disclosed that Kwane A Plus has a skeleton in his cupboard, claiming he used a dubious means to become a Member of Parliament.

Abronye took to his official Facebook page to write “Thie feckless Gomoa Central representative who bamboozled the good people of the constituency with several fake promises is fooling”.

He went on to add that “he is not only impetuous but heedless as well. Someone who is struggling to pass company law, contract law, constitutional law, etc. because of his wanting is now attacking someone who is cognoscenti in that field”.

