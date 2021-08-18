- Advertisement -

Controversial radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to the stories of Serwaa Amihere that hit social media some days ago.

A Snapchat handle “Bombshelli Sels” a few days ago dropped loads of allegations on GhOne presenter Serwaa Amihere saying she has been warming the bed of some politicians and big men in the country.

The Snap user mentioned the likes of John Boadu, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and others as the people who have allegedly ‘chopped’ the television presenter.

Afia Schwar in a video we’ve sighted on social media is heard saying that the Serwaa Amihere exposé is politically motivated.

According to her, the person behind the whole act is an NPP big person and that person is doing that so he can make John Boadu lose the upcoming internal elections with the Party.

Watch the video below:

Looks like Afia Schwar has a lot of information on her desk.