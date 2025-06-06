type here...
An ugly young man is seen as a criminal- Rashad reacts to Ataayi’s mechanic’s arrest

By Mzta Churchill

The host and brain behind “Rash Hour”, Rashad has in a jest reacted to the issue of Ataayi’ mechanic, Mr. Yaw Asante.

Rashad reacted to the issue during the recent episode of his “Rash Hour” show which is aired across Gh Page’s socials.

Rashad believes perhaps the “Kankpe” face of Mr. Yaw Asante triggered his arrest.

According to Rashad, an ugly young man is seen as an outcast and of treacherous behavior, stating that, that might have been the case of Mr. Yaw Asante.

“As an ugly young boy, anyone sees you as a criminal. The moment a criminal is being chased, everyone suspects you. And they will be asking you if you are part”, Rashad said in jest.

Meanwhile, Rashad believes no rich man’s child could be arrested like what happened to Mr. Yaw Asante.

