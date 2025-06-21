type here...
Ananzo finally receives 5k dollars from Davido

By Mzta Churchill

Music promoter, Ananzo has finally received 5k dollars from Nigerian superstar, Davido.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, Ananzo met Davido’s team members earlier today.

One could see Ananzo expressing gratitude to Davido’s team as the latter stated that they were happy to see Ananzo in a stay of joy.

To prove he had indeed received the money, Ananzo took pictures with the money he received from the musician.

Davido’s fulfillment comes after he faced heavy backlash from social media users over his failure to fulfill his promise.

