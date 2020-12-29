type here...
GhPage Entertainment Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally shows his full figure (Photos)
Entertainment

Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally shows his full figure (Photos)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Anas Aremeyaw Anas Pic
Anas Aremeyaw Anas Pic
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian-International award-winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has in his Christmas and New Year message issued a stern warning to politicians who pilfer national kitty with impunity and abuse human rights.

In a post on Facebook, the undercover journalist ahead of 2021 threatened to put more fire on any politician who because of the power obtained will use it to fill their pockets and violate human rights of the people.

Known for his exposés, Anas judging from his post must be cooking another serious expose that may shake grounds as usual hence his cautioning lawmakers to be up and doing.

Interestingly, he shared his photo- with his back to the camera- along with the post. This is the very first time he has shared a photo of himself on any social media platform.

See photo;

Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Read the post below;

Dear all As we ready ourselves for 2021, let us not forget that we have only one Ghana! For the thieves who pilfer our national kitty with impunity and abuse human rights, there will be more fire on you in 2021Happy New year Jacket: Djouldé.

Anas
Anas

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
1.3mph
20 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News