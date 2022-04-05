- Advertisement -

Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been under the radar for several months with his whereabouts in obscurity.

But his name has suddenly popped up in the local digital space, especially on Twitter, due to recent comments made by the Speaker of Parliament on the current state of Ghana football.

Speaking after swearing in newly elected executives of the Parliamentary Press Corps, Mr. Bagbin blamed the woes of Ghana football on the dismissal of former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was implicated in the Number 12 exposé – a corruption investigative film by Anas and his Tiger Eye PI company.

“When we were able to bring down Kwesi Nyantakyi, we also brought down Ghana football,” he said.

The Speaker disclosed that during a meeting with Executives of the Federation of FIFA, they questioned why Mr Nyantakyi was brought down.

“When I met the Executives of FIFA and said I was the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, they said what happened? Why did you people do that?

“The value that he (Nyantakyi) carried at their meetings – he was highly respected, he was very influential and Ghana football was up there. We thought we were handling Nyantakyi, but we didn’t know we were handling the whole of Ghana.”

Do you agree with the Speaker of Parliament – did we bring down Ghana football?



Tweet with the hashtag #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/r6RITTkAiT — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) April 5, 2022

Twitter users who have heard the statements made by the Speaker wonder if Mr. Alban Bagbin is suggesting that Mr. Nyantakyi should not have been sanctioned.

For such users, they said Anas did the right thing when he premiered his documentary that highlighted the level of corruption in football and among football administrators in Ghana on 6 June, 2018.

Read some of the comments below

So you mean Ghana and Anas should’ve left kwasi Nyantakyi to continue his criminal activities in Ghana Football? Anas, if you’re reading this… whenever you get the resources to conduct investigation every yr on our leaderships, I’ll support you. Big op ANAS. — MR DWIGHT ?? (@heisdwight) April 5, 2022

So sick and tired of hearing people saying Anas brought Ghana football into shambles. After 12 years of Nyantakyi's reign, where was our football? What had we achieved if not going to tournaments and blowing up the taxpayers' money? Where was the local league? — Samuel Nyigmabo (@sammtuga77) April 5, 2022

Kwesi Nyantakyi was the big spider in the web of corruption at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has no clue what he's talking about. He needs to watch Number 12.



Dismiss anyone trying to undermine the works of Anas and Tiger Eye PI Team. pic.twitter.com/XlxebV8RML — Francis N. Abanga (@FrancisAbangaN) April 4, 2022

The way Anas brought down Nyantakyi was unfair how can you turn around and test someone like that it was a setup. — Umar Faruk (@UmarFar43883225) April 4, 2022

Nyantakyi was fast rising, he lost himself to pride and saw himself as a demigod. His downfall brought Ghana football to the knees but he also caused his downfall. — E – WISDOM (@MrRichOteng) April 5, 2022

Ghanaians have been divided in opinions as the blame game continues.