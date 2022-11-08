Supreme Court orders Anas Aremeyaw Anas to appear in court without mask

The Supreme Court has reportedly ordered investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to appear in court without his mask on.

According to sources, he has been summoned by former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was implicated in the Number 12 exposè which Anas released in 2018 to name and shame some corrupt individuals in the football sector.

To redeem his name and to bounce back from the ban imposed on him by FIFA as a result, Kwesi Nyantakyi has asked the Supreme Court to summon Anas without his mask on.

This comes barely hours after Anas Aremeyaw Anas announced his intention to release another scandal on galamsey.