Anas drops snippet of his latest exposé (Video)

Ghpage News hours ago shared the news about the latest exposé by Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas that will soon shake the entire country.

The ace Ghanaian award-winning journalist has broken his long-overdue silence with one shocking and serious expose on the fast-spreading and the deadly novel COVID-19.

He earlier on social media gave a gist of where his focus this time is directed at and true to his words he’s dropped a 49secs snippet of the full documentary.

Earlier announcing the documentary, Anas in a post on Facebook said, “Are you ready? It’s coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on BBC Africa Eye. All major stations in Ghana.”

Anas Aremeyaw Anas post on social media

Anas’ investigative piece is expected to bring to light the corrupt dealings regarding the pandemic and how certain individuals are making money off the coronavirus with the excuse of selling potent cures.

ENJOY THE SNIPPET OF THE MUCH AWAITED EXPOSE;

Full Video airs on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The grounds are shaking already!… Who will be caught in the web?