Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ghanaian undercover journalist has released the full video of the much anticipated latest exposé dubbed the ‘Corona quacks and thieves in Ghana’.

The exposé focuses on unveiling fake doctors who claim to have a potent cure for the fast spreading and deadly COVID-19.

Anas on Friday 26th June released the snippet of the whole investigative piece to give a clue of what we should expect in the coming days.

His comeback is the delight of most Ghanaians. Already they are calling on him to focus on exposing Kennedy Agyapong since he’s been on the necks of some popular names in Ghana.

The popular investigative journalist has over the years led the big and risky campaign to uncover the bad nuts in the country who are/have taken advantage of government’s resources or extort money from the fragile in the society.