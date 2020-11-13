type here...
Thanks for inspiring us with your leadership-Anas reacts to the death of Jerry John Rawlings

By Mr. Tabernacle
Anas Aremeyaw J.J Rawlings
Award-winning Ghanaian Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reacted to the sad passing of the first democratically elected President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.

Ghanaians woke up to the sad news yesterday 12th November 2020 (a day gone down in Ghana’s history as a Black Thursday) about the death of former Head of State and NDC’s founder JJ Rawlings.

The whole of Ghana was thrown into a state of mourning when the news broke. Many people have reacted to the news sending their sorrowful farewell messages and tributes to the family of the deceased.

In the wake of this bad tidings, President Akufo-Addo has declared a seven days mourning for the country and starting today, 13th November 2020, all flags must fly at half-mast for the next seven days.

The President in a press statement released to this effect also asked that all political campaigns be suspended for the next seven days.

The NDC’s presidential candidate John Mahama likewise has called off the party’s campaign in the Ashanti Region, others as a sign of showing respect to the fallen soldier.

The newest to react to this unfortunate news is Anas Aremeyaw Anas. In a post by the undercover journalist, he pointed out some powerful quotes of Ex-president Rawlings and said his last goodbye.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family; Check out his post below;

Anas reaction to Rawlings' death
