Anas speaks after Suale’s 2nd wife claimed that he has abandoned her & kids

Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s investigative organization based in Accra, Tiger Eye PI has released a statement on the alleged neglect of the second wife and family of our slain colleague Ahmed Suale.

According to the release, the Tiger Eye Pi organization gave a lump sum donation to the family in the presence of Ahmed Suale’s two wives and to their understanding, the money was equally disbursed and the wives were settled.

It further adds that the establishment secured a business investment for the two wives to invest a portion of their lump sum to cater for themselves in the long term.

The statement in its point 6 stated clearly that the organization took the responsibility of all the 4kids and to date pays for the education of the children, a claim that goes contrary to Suale’s second wife’s earlier report.

The investigative outfit says they are working around the clock and has promised to bring the perpetrators of Ahmed Suale to book. It ended that Ahmed’s family will always be part of the Tiger family.

