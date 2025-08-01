type here...
Entertainment

And Nana Addo Cried: Akufo Addo cries “a bucket of tears” in Daddy Lumba’s house

By Mzta Churchill

An emotional video that features former president, Akufo-Addo has popped up online.

President Akufo-Addo Addo among other top-notch personalities took time off their busy schedules to visit the residence of late musician, Daddy Lumba.

Known to be the “hard guy”, the former president couldn’t control his tears when he arrived at the late musician’s residence.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, President Akufo was seen among other personalities gently seated as they mourned with the family of Daddy Lumba.

READ ALSO: You said I couldn’t come to Ghana, I came, you said I couldn’t go to Kumasi, I went- Kevin Taylor brags

Sadly enough, neither the former president nor the other personalities could control their tears.

One could see former president Akufo-Addo crying “blood” in the video that has since flown across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the first wife of the late musician, Akosua Serwaa has reportedly landed in Ghana to mourn her late husband.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

You said I couldn’t come to Ghana, I came, you said I couldn’t go to Kumasi, I went- Kevin...

I have not slept since my brother died- Daddy Lumba’s sister Faustina Fosu

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, August 1, 2025
25.7 C
Accra

Also Read

Efia Odo addresses rumours of Daddy Lumba been his biological father

Efia Odo and Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba’s first wife reportedly arrives in Ghana

Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa

Wife returns from church to catch cheating husband

Cheating husband

Meet Daddy Lumba’s wives

Daddy Lumba wives

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways