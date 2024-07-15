“And so what?”- A Plus fires back at Afia Schwar over Mc Yeboah’s chopping saga plus baby daddy issues

Kwame A Plus has finally reacted to Afia Schwar’s wild allegations that he’s having a secret affair with Mc Yaa Yeboah.

Just a few hours ago, Afia Schwar took to TikTok to drop a set of hot accusations against Kwame A Plus and controversial Mc Yaa Yeboah.

As alleged by loudmouth Afia Schwar, Kwame A Plus is the baby daddy of Mc Yaa Yeboah’s 2-year-old daughter.

Pressing on, Afia Schwar further asserted that besides sleeping with Kwame A Plus, Mc Yaa Yeboah has also slept with Peace FM’s Akwasi Aboagye and other popular radio presenters.

Reacting to the whole saga, Kwame A Plus has maintained that he’s not the biological father of Mc Yaa Yeboah’s daughter.

According to A Plus, even if it’s true that he has slept with Mc Yaa Yeboah, he finds nothing wrong with it because he’s a man and she’s a woman.

According to Kwame A Plus in his rebuttal, Mc Yaa Yeboah’s baby daddy is known to her family and her daughter also knows her father.

