- Advertisement -

Blackstars skipper Andre Dede Ayew was in the news last week after his Ghc 1.4 million wristwatch got stolen when some fans mob him at the Kumasi Sports Stadium ahead of the Blackstars match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

He came out to beg people having knowledge of how stole the watch to return it for a handsome reward.

There seems to be some good news for the Captain of the Blackstars as a video of how the watch was removed and stolen by the fan has surfaced on social media.

The watch fell as the crowd touched him amid the cheers, according to the footage.

A tiny child in the crowd attempted to pick it up, but the robber in red was quick to do so.

He then acted that nothing had happened and resumed his cheers.

Watch the video below:

Guess all the plea from people for the one who stole the watch to return it is falling on his deaf ears because he hasn’t made any attempt to return it to the player or anyone closer.