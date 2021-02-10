The morning host on Accra based Hitz 103.9FM Andy Dosty has gone the ‘Nana Romeo’ style after sacking upcoming musician Okesse 1 from the studios.

According to Mr. Logic who was present at the time of this unfortunate incident, Okesse 1 who was scheduled to have an interview with Andy Dosty reported to the studio 40mins late.

Upon arriving at the studios too he failed to greet those present which is a huge disrespect to them and then took his seat.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Andy Dosty confronted him wanting to find out if everything was okay with him but the response from Okesse 1 got on the bad side of the veteran presenter.

Andy Dosty who felt the upcoming musician was being disrespectful asked him to leave the studios.

Watch the video below:

Mr. Logic concluded that Okesse 1 never said anything he just left the studio after the confrontation with Andy Dosty.