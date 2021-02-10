Andy Dosty is such a big old fool- Okese 1 rages after the presenter sacked him from his studio

Okese 1 has gone into a fit of rage after seasoned presenter, Andy Dosty showed him the door during an interview on Hitz FM.

In a video which was reminiscent of an incident between Accra FM presenter, Nana Romeo and singer Kidi, Andy Dosty sacked Okese 1 from the Hitz FM studios because of his seemingly rude behaviour.

Apparently, the rapper showed up late for his interview on the Daybreak Hitz show and was involved in a wrong dialogue with the media personality.

In what came off as a cheeky response from the Yie Yie composer, he questioned Andy Dosty why he would ask him if he was okay.

The rapper born Nana Afrane Okese left the studio on a sour note and descended on Andy Dosty moments afterwards.

Okese 1 claimed that he had lost so much respect for the presenter and that he was going to take Hitz FM on for allowing Andy Dosty humiliate him.

“He is such a big old fool… I’ve lost So much respect for this GUY… @andydostygh your propaganda set against me will never work… I HAVE GOD???I just unfollowed you.. and also @hitz1039fm y’all should know how to deal with such an arrogant PIG ? I MIGHT SUE U FOR THIS TRUST ME.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Meanwhile, moments after the incident, Andy Dosty was seen in another video jamming to Okese 1’s banger, Yie Yie.

Okese 1 suspects some foul play and stated that this was only an diabolic plan to dent his image.