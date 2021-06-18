type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Anell Agyapong the wayward daughter of businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong has graduated from the university.

The beautiful young lady made waves last year after her politician father publicly shamed her on national television tagging her as a drug addict.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Anell who is brilliant instead of staying in school to study rather decided to join bad friends who introduced her to drugs.

He continued that now the drugs have taken the best part of his daughter as she has dropped out of school.

The allegation angered Anell’s mother who is just a baby mama to the politician who came out to attack the politician for disgracing her daughter.

Fast forward, last weekend the politician flew all his children with the exception of his disowned daughter to Dubai to celebrate his birthday.

Well, the information we gathered that despite her father’s snub Anell has been able to get back to school and has now graduated from the university.

Her mother shared a photo with the caption: “My Daughter, Take pride in how far you’ve come and Have faith in how far you can go. CONGRATULATIONS”

See screenshot below:

Source:Ghpage

