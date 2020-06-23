- Advertisement -

Anell Agyapong, the cocaine-addicted daughter of the Honorable MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has hit back at her father for passing some comments against her on live TV.

READ ALSO: I won’t pay your fees again – Kennedy Agyapong replies daughter after apology

The unruly daughter on father’s day apologized and begged for mercy from her father via social media with a touching and heartwarming message.

Anell in her apology text admitted that her ‘waywardness’ had brought her father’s image into disrepute. She implored him to forgive her.

Remorseful Anell prayed that her father would find her ‘worthy’ as a daughter, have mercy and help deliver her from herself.

The politician took the opposite, he rejected his daughter’ apology on live TV and made a dictum that tho he has heard his daughter’s apology he will rather spend his money on a prostitute who even has AIDS than use it to pay her fees– with that, at least, he will get some satisfaction from it.

READ ALSO: Ken Agyapongs’s baby mama goes crazy on social media again after her apology was declined

Anell, for obvious reasons, knows there’s nothing she can do now to win her father back to her bosom as it used to be years ago. She went online to react to Ken’s comments she saw and heard on social media.

Anell replying and reacting to her father’s statement took to her social media page and wrote, “Such wise words“. She said this after she came across an article with the title “I’d rather spend my money on prostitutes than pay your tuition fee – Kennedy Agyapong….

READ ALSO: I will use money to influence the exposé of the evil deeds of all the fake pastors – Ken Agyapong

See screenshot below;