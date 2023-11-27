Angel Asiamah speaks for the first time after marrying Agradaa; Says he’s now a master

- Advertisement -

Angel Asiamah, the newly-wedded husband of the controversial social media figure and leader of Heaven Way chapel, Evangelist Patricia, popularly known as Agradaa, has declared his elevation from a junior pastor to a husband as a transformation from being a slave to a master.



He conferred on himself a new title, ‘Prophet’, while emphasizing his position as a husband to the general overseer of the Heaven’s Way church.



“Today I stand before you as a senior pastor of the church. My name has changed, my attitude has changed, everything about me has changed now.

I am a new creature, so when you meet me, you can refer to me as Prophet Angel Asiamah. When you meet Mama Pat, you call her Dr. Mrs. Patricia Asiamah. This church now belongs to Mr. and Mrs. Asiamah,” he expressed in excitement.

READ ALSO: “Never date a broke man” – Lady gives a solid reason

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Mr. Asiamah, who was once a junior pastor in Agradaa’s church said God elevated him as a reward to his service.



In a thanksgiving message to the congregation, Mr. Asiamah expressed, “Sometimes, you can serve in someone’s house. You can be a slave to someone but God’s grace can make you a master in that very house.

“I always tell people that when you serve people attracts blessings. You exchange service with blessings. First, I was called a slave but I am now a master. The driver is now in the driver’s seat, the work is about to start properly.”

Agradaa, who nodded in agreement responded, “It is good when a woman marries well and into a wealthy family, a man is also not exempted from such. It’s been two years in this ministry and he has always been by my side,” he added.



The founder of Heaven Way Champions International, Evangelist Mama Pat, widely known as Nana Agradaa, officially tied the knot with her junior pastor, Asiamah, in a traditional ceremony held on Saturday, November 25 2023.

READ ALSO: Woman doctors declared had no womb at age 20 gives birth to a set of twins (Video)