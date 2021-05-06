Angel FM’s General Manager Kwadwo Dickson confirms Captain Smart’s suspension

- Advertisement -

The General Manager of Angel FM, Kwadwo Dickson has confirmed the suspension of the host of the station’s morning show, Captain Smart.

According to Dickson, the decision by management to suspend the Morning show host was based on the decision taken by the CEO of ABN, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

He added that the CEO’s decision was due to Captain Smart’s continuous aggression on government officials including President Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Allan Kyeremanteng and the IGP.

It’s said that the morning show host has a penchant for maligning the above-mentioned leaders and other high ranking government officials.

Kwadwo Dickson said the CEO has had several talks with Captain Smart and warned him to stop attacking government officials but he fails each time hence his suspension.

Mr Kwadwo Dickson made these statements whiles speaking on Angel FM earlier this morning.