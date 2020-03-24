- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim has called for support from his wife Florence Obinim in the wake of his fight with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Yesterday, the maverick politician on the seat program on NET 2 showed a video of how the pastor allegedly defrauded a church member who had brought a gold bar to him to pray over before she goes out to find a buyer.

But a close source revealed to the lady that Angel Obinim had sold the gold and now has in his possession a fake gold he claims belongs to the lady and her family.

Well, Angel Obinim has finally responded to the video and has called on his wife and all people that love him to come together to help him fight the honorable member of Parliament.

According to Obinim, he is heading to court to solve the issue with the said lady but with Kennedy Agyapong he is not fighting with him(Obinim) but rather with Jesus Christ.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has vowed to release more on angel Bishop Obinim on Wednesday and we wait patiently so see what again he has on the preacher.