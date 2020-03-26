Lovia is one name that has come up in Obinim and Kennedy Agyapong’s war which is currently raging on social media.

According to Kennedy, Lovia is one of the girlfriends of the man of God and went on to release a video of the two of them alone in a bedroom.

In the video, Obinim was resting in bed whiles the girl comfortably rests on the sofa after the affair.

Kennedy explained the girl sent the videos to her own boyfriend for safekeeping after many rounds of sex.

Well, the video exposed who Lovia is but Ghpage.com brings you the full pictures which capture Lovia’s beauty.

Truth be told, Lovia is not really who we expected her to be. With all that money, this is the best Obinim could go for? Netizens ask.

Social media users have been wondering what Obinim saw in Lovia considering the fact that she comes nowhere near the beauty of Florence, his wife.

Well check out the photos below and draw your own conclusions.

Also, watch the video leaked by Kennedy Agyapong below

It seems Obinim is determined to chew all the girls in his church. We wish him good luck.