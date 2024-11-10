GhPageEntertainmentAngel Obinim Is A Fake Pastor- Osebo Zaraman
Angel Obinim Is A Fake Pastor- Osebo Zaraman

By Mzta Churchill
Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo Zaraman has taken Ghanaian man of God, Angel Obinim to the gutters.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Ghpage, Osebo insisted that the Ghanaian man of God is not a true man of God, but a fake one.

He noted that just like he is saying during an interview, he can meet Obinim, look into his eyes, and boldly tell him that he is a fake man of God.

In buttressing his assertion that Angel Obinim is a fake man of God, Osebo noted that the actions of Obinim make him know that he is a fake man of God.

Apart from the fact that people who go to Bible school, complete, and become pastors are fake, Osebo added that if Obinim was a true man of God, he wouldn’t be challenging God, claiming he is an angel, among others.

