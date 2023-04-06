Angel Obinim’s junior pastor uses 600 million church money to stake bet

Sports betting is predicting sports results and placing a wager on the outcome.

The frequency of sports bets varies by culture, with the vast majority of bets being placed on association football, American football, basketball, baseball, hockey, track cycling, auto racing, mixed martial arts, and boxing at both the amateur and professional levels.

Sports betting can also extend to non-athletic events, such as reality show contests and political elections, and non-human contests such as horse racing, greyhound racing, and cockfighting.

The sports betting canker has for years been in the system. Most especially the youth now engage in sports betting as one way of getting money to fund their lifestyle and other things they deem important.

In the latest development, one of Bishop Daniel Obinim’s junior pastors has fallen a victim to sports betting as he used 600 million church money to stake bet.

Bishop Obinm, founder of Internation Godsway Church made these revelations during one of his church services at his Tema Branch while he engaged a church member who run to him for help over betting.

