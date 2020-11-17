The leader and founder of International God’s Way Church (IGWC) Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim is reported to be seriously sick and this was revealed by his lawyers.

Obinim who is facing trial for forgery and publication of false information failed to show up at the Kaneshie Circuit court when his case was called.

According to one of his lawyers identified as Louis Yiadom Aboagye took the court presided by Judge Rosemond Dodua Agyiri that the countroversial man of God is seriously sick.

Lawyer Louis went to explain that the pastor was ready to travel from his base in Kumasi to Accra but his sickness got worse forcing his to rescind his decision of traveling for the court hearing.

The judge however, accepted the explaination from the lawyer of Obinim and adjourned the case to a new date.

Earlier, the old charges against the man of God have been withdrawn by the prosecutor and replaced with the new ones.

The court named Kwame Otchere and 4 others who are yet to report to court as accomplices.

Angel Obinim per the report has pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.