Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kenedy Agyapong has once again dropped a bombshell in his ongoing fight against Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim accusing him of sleeping with popular actress Benedicta Gafah.

Speaking on his NET2 TV yesterday, Monday, April 20, 2020, the Honourable member listed about 13 ladies he claims Obinim had slept with.

Among the names listed by Kennedy Agyapong was that of Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah.

The NPP member however failed to reveal how the popular Pastor was able to have his way with the actress but only revealed he has been having a sexual relationship with Benedicta.

It would be recalled that in 2017 rumours went rife that Benedicta Gafah was of having a secret affair with the man of God but she came out to deny.

Well, three(3) years down the line, it has once again emerged that she is having an affair with the pastor.

Anyways, the actresss is yet-to-respond to these new allegation leveled against her and her response might with bring her either good luck or bad luck.