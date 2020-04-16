type here...
Lifestyle

Angel Obinim has been sleeping with Florence Obinim's sister – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Angel Obinim has been sleeping with Florence Obinim's sister - Hon. Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong in his new attacks on Obinim has revealed that the controversial man of God has been sleeping with the sister of his wife Florence Obinim and she(Florence) was aware of that.

According to the Member of Parliament of Assin Central, the secret relationship between Angel Obinim and his sister-in-law led to a pregnancy.

Florence Obinim and Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim

The politician narrated that a young man identified as David who is still with Obinim was interested in marrying Florence Obinim’s younger sister.

He continued that on the day of their marriage, Florence made sure the marriage never came off because of the fact that she knew her sister was pregnant for her husband.

Hon. Kennedy added that David who didn’t know why the marriage was called off has to borrow an amount of Ghc 500 from someone to give to his family members as transportation back home.

The NPP loudmouth revealed that it was after two(2) weeks that David got to know that the girl was pregnant for Angel Obinim during the period they were supposed to marry.

He further went ahead and dared Florence Obinim to come out and deny all those claims since she is just covering up the evil deeds of her husband.

