Angel Town blocks people from Sarkodie – Ras Kuuku

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ras Kuuku has alleged that Sarkodie’s manager is the reason for the rapper’s seemingly nonchalant attitude towards other Ghanaian musicians.

“It’s Angel. Angel blocks people from reaching Sarkodie. I have sent songs to them, but Angel has blocked it,” Ras Kuuku told Konxept Worae.

The reggae dancehall artiste is convinced Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town, has been throwing out feature requests from fellow artists.

Recently, Samini accused Sarkodie of not returning music favours by neglecting to send him a feature. Samini added that all efforts to reach Sarkodie were futile.

Adding that the rapper blue-ticked him on Whatsapp without responding to his messages.

Ras Kuuku has also shared his experience dealing with Sarkodie’s team. He disclosed he spoke to Sarkodie about featuring him on a project and sent two songs.

But Angel Town, Sarkodie’s manager, blocked the collaboration.

